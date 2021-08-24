HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz Sells 2,723 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 2,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $75,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,777. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $461.21 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

