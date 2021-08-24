HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Acquires £167,769.36 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 4.85 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 390.40 ($5.10). 21,199,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,501,402. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £79.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 411.17.

Get HSBC alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.