HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Cap of $9.24 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $9.24 million and $14,988.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

