Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Down 3.7%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 8,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 964,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HGEN shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

The company has a market cap of $998.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humanigen by 283.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,566 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after buying an additional 238,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,100,000. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

