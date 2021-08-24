Huobi BTC Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $48,290.84 or 1.00388110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $10.10 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00123599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.03 or 1.00060062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.02 or 0.00999959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.90 or 0.06602136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

