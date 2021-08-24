Huobi BTC Price Reaches $49,313.41 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $7.55 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $49,313.41 or 1.00339692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00128970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,216.79 or 1.00143089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.94 or 0.01000961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.87 or 0.06793720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

