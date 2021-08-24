HUSD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $457.28 million and approximately $461.02 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.39 or 0.00788401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00099447 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 457,375,528 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.