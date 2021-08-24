Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million.

HUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUT opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.