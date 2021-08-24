Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.70. 42,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,127,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.