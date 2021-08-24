HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 40,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,727,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.