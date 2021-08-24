Hxro Price Up 6.6% This Week (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $127.21 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00791073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099545 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,512,074 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

