HYCON Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. HYCON has a total market cap of $561,426.67 and $93,784.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058087 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.