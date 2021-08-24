Hyper Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,908.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $205,459.60 and approximately $41,908.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00123513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00153906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.33 or 1.00205746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00978777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.32 or 0.06591764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

