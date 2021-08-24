HyperDAO Price Reaches $0.0190 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $8.93 million and $869,710.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

