I/O Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $872.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00531875 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003837 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.67 or 0.01193371 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,064,986 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

