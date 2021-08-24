IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of IAA worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

