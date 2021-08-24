Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $7,149.78 on Top Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $15,607.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7,149.78 or 0.14943536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00124139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,918.95 or 1.00079685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.11 or 0.00994359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.82 or 0.06691236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

