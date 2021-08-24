Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.33 and last traded at $38.36. 2,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICVX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

