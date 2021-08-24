Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 36.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $741,503.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00791073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099545 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,866,031 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

