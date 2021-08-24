IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Down 3%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.06. 1,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 226,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.