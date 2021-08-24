Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $163,067.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00062599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00123684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00155866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.45 or 1.00263447 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,047,702 coins and its circulating supply is 47,668,300 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

