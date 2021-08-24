IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of IDEX worth $59,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.94. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.