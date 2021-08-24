IDEX (IDEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.84 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. IDEX has a market cap of $37.20 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00786373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00099894 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

