IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $671.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $659.85. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $28,968,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

