Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

IDRSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Idorsia alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.