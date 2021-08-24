iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Tops $404.08 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00010483 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $404.08 million and $52.27 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.00792309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00100126 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

