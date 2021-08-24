IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of IGR traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 514 ($6.72). The stock had a trading volume of 172,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,941. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £497.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 531.41.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

