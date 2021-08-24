Ignition Price Up 24.5% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 46.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $54,817.93 and $78.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,463,022 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,849 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

