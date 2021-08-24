Ignition Trading Up 9.3% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $46,116.65 and approximately $65.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,204.61 or 1.00039561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00070346 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010487 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,463,255 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,082 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.