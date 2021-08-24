II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,384. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

