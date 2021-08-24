IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Holdings Increased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,564 shares during the quarter. IM Cannabis comprises 0.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 1.60% of IM Cannabis worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IM Cannabis stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99. IM Cannabis Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

