IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMIAY. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get IMI alerts:

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.