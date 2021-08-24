Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Up 9.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price was up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 76,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). Analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

