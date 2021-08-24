ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.29. 11,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,280,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

