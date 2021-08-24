ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) Insider Sanjeev Pandya Purchases 125,000 Shares

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) insider Sanjeev Pandya bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of LON IMM opened at GBX 8.20 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of £20.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. ImmuPharma plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.27 ($0.23).

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

