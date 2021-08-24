Incent (INCNT) Price Reaches $0.0232 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00129291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00158990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,503.74 or 1.00369446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.33 or 0.01004281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.52 or 0.06781056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

