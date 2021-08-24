Incent Price Tops $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00123974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,180.93 or 0.99990418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01003616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.71 or 0.06642461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

