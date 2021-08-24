indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading 11.2% Higher

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s share price traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.09. 4,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 730,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 0.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

