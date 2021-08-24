Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 93,934.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

