Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 496 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

Informa stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 538.80 ($7.04). 2,194,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 513.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.69. Informa has a one year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

