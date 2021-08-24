Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 496

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

INF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

Shares of Informa stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 538.80 ($7.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -21.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.89.

In other news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

