Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1,095.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,852,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 38.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 4,551,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $26.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.