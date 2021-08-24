Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 667 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,420 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.45.

ALB opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

