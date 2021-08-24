Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

