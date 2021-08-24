Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.