Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 8.1%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 1,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

