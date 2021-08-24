Ink Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $524,538.01 and approximately $519.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00159215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.48 or 1.00030115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.17 or 0.00995179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.11 or 0.06739961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars.

