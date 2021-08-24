Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGXF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

