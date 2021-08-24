InnovAge Holding Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) Lock-Up Period To End on August 31st

InnovAge’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 31st. InnovAge had issued 16,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,007 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INNV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

