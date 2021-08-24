Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.78. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 4,265 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

